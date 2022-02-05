JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — An Iowa, La., woman was fatally injured after trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car Tuesday, Feb 1. The daughter has now been charged with manslaughter in the incident, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, of Iowa, La., is currently being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond, Ivey said. Lawrence’s mother, April Springs, 42, died after “a severe head injury.”

Deputies were called out to a Pousson Rd. residence at around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a battery. Ivey said Lawrence was allegedly in an altercation with her live-in grandmother. After the altercation, Lawrence began to remove her belongings from the home. When Springs returned home from work, she and Lawrence allegedly began arguing.

Springs then allegedly attempted to stop Lawrence from leaving in her car, Ivey explained, and she was fatally injured in the attempt.

Jeff Davis Parish deputies initially only found blood at the scene and were not sure where it came from. It was only after Calcasieu Parish deputies were called to a Lake Charles hospital where Springs had been admitted that investigators were able to piece together the incident.