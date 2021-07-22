Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican dead at age 49

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish’s new district attorney, who was elected without opposition in 2020, died from an apparent heart attack on Wednesday, according to multiple sources.

Kevin Millican, 49, of Jennings, collapsed in a parking lot after taking his son to a doctor, according to Jeff Davis Parish Coroner Charles Deese and KPLC. He was later pronounced dead at a Lake Charles hospital.

Millican was a lifelong resident of Jennings. He graduated from Jennings High School in 1990, received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1995 where he was a member of the SLU baseball program. He received his Juris Doctorate from Southern University in 1999. He has been a member of the Louisiana Bar Association since being admitted to practice law in 1999. Millican also served as the city attorney for the City of Jennings from 2000-2020. He was the current president of the Jeff Davis Bar Association.

Millican has been married to Kristy Anderson Millican since 1996 and they have three children.