MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 4:04 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Pecanland Mall’s JCPenney on the 4700 block of Pecanland Mall Drive in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised that 20-year-old Diamonique Zandria Jefferson allegedly made fraudulent returns.

According to authorities, the witness mentioned that Jefferson was seen placing money directly into her purse after each transaction. Jefferson was then escorted to the business conference room for questioning.

Jefferson allegedly possessed $1,103. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Felony Theft.