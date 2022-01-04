Jan. 4 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 9,200 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 9,290 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 17 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 15,018.

The total number of cases statewide is now 869,146.

There are currently 1,226 infected people hospitalized, and 54 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,809,714 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,338,514 (as of Jan. 4).

According to the LDH, 64 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 16-22 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 75 percent of the deaths and 77 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.