‘I’ve been in and out of foster care my entire life, this was only spot I could always go back to’ Family of 6 loses everything in house fire

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette Parish family of six is looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home earlier this week.

What was once a home to 6 people is now piles of debris and ashes.

Standing in her backyard where you can still smell the smoke from an early Thursday morning fire.

Briley Vitz recalls the impact this loss is having on her and her family.

“We have no where to go. All we have are the clothes on our backs”

9 year old Noah Broussard, Briley’s little brother who is deemed a hero in this story, says when he heard loud noises and saw smoke coming from the backyard, he knew he had to wake everyone up and get them to safety.

“It was scary. I was shocked. I didn’t know how to feel.”

Briley says the hardest thing right now is the unknown after the devastating fire.

She says just trying to find the next step is tough after losing everything they own in just a matter of hours.

“I’ve been in and out of foster care my entire life. This is the only spot i could go back to. This is it.”

For the 9-year-old hero, Noah says now all he really wants are the essential items that can hopefully help him and his family rebuild their lives and return to some sort of normalcy.

“It’s been hard because we don’t have a home anymore.”

To help with clothing donations here are the sizes needed:

Teen- Small tops, size 2 pants, shoes 8.5

Toddler – 24 months, 2t, shoes 7

9-year-old – medium men’s shirt, 14 husky pants and shoes 7

Adult male – 32/34 or 34/34 pants and XL shirts

Adult female- Medium blouses and pants size 8, shoes 6.5

Adult female – X-Large shirts and 16-18 pants, shoes 8

Also click this GoFundMe to help financially.