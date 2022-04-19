NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Michael Peter Butler, 41, of, Napoleonville, is behind bars after a recent stop by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The stop was initially for traffic offenses but that changed after the deputy interacted with Butler.

“The deputy noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the suspect as well as his vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy suspected that Butler was driving while drunk and asked the driver to perform various tests.

Butler was subsequently arrested after producing a .238 g%.

Michael Peter Butler is facing these charges:

D.W.I. Fourth Offense

Improper Supervision of a Minor by a Parent / Legal Custodian

Tail Lamps Required

Expired of Cancelled License Plate

Evidence of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle

Operating Vehicle with Suspended License; No License Issued

Butler is awaiting a bond hearing.