Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in Ferriday, La. Authorities searched a residence on the 200 block of Kyle Road where they discovered over six pounds of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, Xanax, and numerous firearms.
According to deputies, they arrested 39-year-old Demarker Neal and he was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors.