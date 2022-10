LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dervanisha Carter, the inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General Monday evening, is back in police custody, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Carter, 22, was caught on video eluding authorities during her escape. She was being held on charges of illegal discharge of a weapon.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated.

