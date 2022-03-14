LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette firefighter who was injured in a crash that closed the westbound lanes of I-10 at Louisiana Avenue, last week, will have to undergo surgery.

The firefighter, who is still unidentified, will have surgery Tuesday to “repair injuries suffered after landing on the ground 20 feet below,” the Lafayette Fire Department announced on Facebook.

“Our firefighter injured in last week’s vehicle crash is in fair condition and recovering well in the hospital.” the post stated.

“He’s in good spirits and truly appreciate the outpouring of support. Please continue to pray for his recovery.”

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. (March 10) as emergency crews were responding to an earlier crash on I-10 at the intersection.

According to the Lafayette Police, while on scene, an 18-wheeler driven by Nathan Martin crashed into one of the firetrucks, causing the firefighter to jump off the interstate.

Martin, 51, of Mississippi, faces charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open alcohol container, OWI first-offense, and vehicular negligent injuring.