LAFOURCHE PARISH,LA (WGNO) – On Friday May 27, just after 5:10 p.m., it was announced that Khalil Anthony Ledet, infant son of the May 1 deadly crash victim Emily Ledet, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident, that happened in Thibodaux at the intersection of Ridge Field Road and LA 3185 Bypass, was reportedly caused by Mark Dyer Junior, according to M. Ledet Law, LLC.

M. Ledet Law, LLC said Dyer, who has been out on bail since May 18, is now facing new charges as the previous charges were reportedly wrong, and will remain out as he awaits a correction of charges along with amending current charges to account for the secondary homicide of Khalil Anthony Ledet.

Emily Ledet’s family said they have not yet received any reports or information from the Louisiana State Police or the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office in the past 27 days but said the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office has been cooperative in the investigation.

The family is still requesting a thorough investigation and for all law enforcement agencies involved, to give any information obtained on May 1.

The families attorney is asking anyone that has any information surrounding the circumstances which gave rise to this horrific accident, to please contact the them at (504) 512-6648.