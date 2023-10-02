CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It is officially October 1st, and local farms have pumpkin ready to be picked!

Each year Indian Village Harvest Farm welcomes hundreds of guests to their farm with plenty to do for the whole family.

“My dad lives right down the road, and this is such an awesome thing to have in such a small town. We don’t have to go all the way to the grocery story. We can just come and get some vegetables. And the ice cream is amazing,” one resident, Chancie Neal

said.

Families can enjoy the beauty of the farm, but especially the pumpkin patch. Co-owner of the Indian Village Harvest Farm, William Cook, says there is a pumpkin for everyone.

“There is pumpkin everywhere. There is a pumpkin for every budget, every size, shape, and color. It’s so beautiful out here. They get to come out and play outside, and bring their family out here.”

The farm offers hayrides around the farm, a free playground, a petting zoo, fruits and vegetables, and a pumpkin spice sweet potato ice cream as the new addition.

“We take the kids around the farm on the trailer. We let them feed some of our animals up there. We take them to plant a seed. They have their own garner out there and get to plant their own seeds. They learn about growing things,” Cook said.

The Indian Village Harvest Farm has become a family tradition for many locals.

“Our times this year are Wednesdays and Thursdays. Those days we are open from 3 pm to 6pm. Friday and Saturdays from 10 am to 6pm, and Sundays 1pm to 6pm,” Cook explained.

To contact the farm click here.

