BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) will resume in-person visitation at its secure care facilities for males on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health, revised practices will be in place to allow for social distancing and safety standards in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Unlike visitation, prior to the pandemic, all families must preschedule a 45-minute timeslot for visiting with youth.

Extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Visits outside of those time periods may be requested by families and will be provided on a case-by-case basis.

General rules normally applicable for visitation can be found online.

The following additional rules will also be in place:

All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility. Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members. In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening. Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.

Families must contact the secure care facility they wish to visit schedule a time slot for visitation.

Bridge City Center for Youth, (225) 394-9623

Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia, (318) 953-4445

Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, (318) 346-0134

The continuation of in-person visitation is subject to reevaluation based on active Covid-19 cases in each secure care facility according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.