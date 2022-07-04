SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A home in the 600 block of Rue Novembre in Scott was heavily damaged this morning after firefighters say improperly discarded fireworks set it ablaze.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said crews responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning, seeing heavy fire pouring from the roof. The occupants of the home were able to escape the structure with no injuries. Sonnier said crews were able to “quickly bring the fire under control.”

The fire was ruled accidental in nature, said the chief.

“Please remember to dispose [of] used fireworks the same as fireplace ashes,” said Sonnier. “Place them into a metal container, douse with water, cover with metal lid, and place container away from the house.”