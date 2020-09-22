BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price, announced that he plans to dedicate his Saturday performance in Tiger Stadium to the late Remy Hidalgo.
Hidalgo was a junior football player at Denham Springs High School who died Sept. 18 after collapsing at practice.
In a tweet Monday night, sophomore Davis-Price said he had spoken to Hidalgo’s family and learned of Remy’s love for LSU football. “They told me how much he loved LSU football so I’m going to make sure I give you a show,” read the tweet.
LSU opens the season against Mississippi State. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
- ‘I’m going to make sure I give you a show’: LSU football player plans to honor Remy Hidalgo
- Beta now a depression. Flash Flood Watch & Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect.
- Newsfeed Now: Officer saves 2-year-old boy; WWII canteen returned to family
- Caught on Camera: Arkansas officer saves two-year-old boy choking on piece of candy