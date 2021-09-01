IDA: AG Jeff Landry warns citizens of political charity fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Attorney General Jeff Landry is sending a message to the citizens of Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida. He is warning citizens not to become victims of those looking to exploit their charitable giving.

“While natural disasters can bring out the best in most people, they unfortunately can bring out the worst in others as well,” said Attorney General Landry. “So many of our neighbors need help; and with that in mind, I encourage all Louisianans to make sure their donations are actually going to those in need.”

Here are a few tips provided by the Attorney General before making a charitable donation:

Be wary of charities that arise immediately after a natural disaster. Learn more about a charity’s trustworthiness at the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

Avoid cash donations if possible. Pay by credit card or write a check directly to the charity.

Before clicking on a link to donate online, make sure you know who is receiving your donation. Visit the FTC’s Donating Through Crowdfunding, Social Media, and Fundraising Platforms for more information.

Trust your gut. If you see any red flags, or if you’re not sure about how a charity will use your donation, consider giving to a different one.

He also wants to remind people that if they suspect fraud or abuse to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5271 immediately. More tips and resources can be found at www.agjefflandry.com/resources.