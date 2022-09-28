IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is urging parents to speak with their teen social media users about revealing too much information online.

The warning follows the arrest of a man accused of firing nine rounds during a birthday celebration on September 17.

According to Romero, an investigation has revealed that video and photographs from the event were widely circulated on social media which likely drew ‘uninvited and unwanted guest.’

Jaydin Walker, 18, was arrested after deputies found multiple leads through social media accounts.

“I am asking as one parent to another to please speak with your children about the real risk of sharing private information on social media apps. They should not make private events public nor should they share the exact location of their private events,” Romero said.

He says less is better and that the very important details should only be shared with close family and friends.

“If you weren’t invited and were asked to leave an event, do so.”

Walker, who is in jail on a $425K bond, was charged with nine counts of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A second shooter, a 16-year-old, was issued a citation for two counts of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

David Dorsey, the homeowner, was issued a citation for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.