Iberia Parish deputies looking for three missing female juveniles

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three adolescent females are missing, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding them.

The girls have been identified as Nova Phillips, 13, Rayne LaCoste, 13, and Lainie Phillips, 12, and can be seen in that order, left to right, in the picture above.

Sheriff Tommy Romero said the three girls were last seen in the 500 block of Mullins Rd. just east of New Iberia at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these juveniles is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.