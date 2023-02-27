NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “I was going through the pandemic, I was really struggling,” explained Kerry Rodrigue. He says a few months ago, he was having a tough time.

That’s when he said he came to the state and they stepped in, providing him with SNAP benefits.

“Louisiana stepped up and they gave me the food that I needed,” he said.

He’s not the only one using the food stamps. The Department of Children and Family Services in Louisiana reports they service 400,000 households, which comes out to be over 900,000 people.

“If you need it you need it, that’s all there is to it,” said Rodrigue.

Since the pandemic, SNAP recipients have been eligible to receive at least $95 extra every month. On March 1, 2023 that comes to an end.

“Everyone will go back to the original amount that they were receiving,” explained Monica Brown. She’s with the Department of Children and Family Services.

The benefits are endings because of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

It’s something Brown says was always due to end.

“There is no doubt this is going to change how households provide for themselves but SNAP in itself is a supplemental program,” said Brown.

Rodrigue believes the COVID emergency allotments should be extended.

“Sometimes people aren’t able to do that and it’s out of their control,” he said.

If you need help with SNAP benefits or food assistance click HERE.

