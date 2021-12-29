‘I was only looking for change’ – West Monroe men arrested after stealing from vehicle while the owner was inside of local business

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to 1322 Highway 80E in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated they observed 40-year-old Toby Lane Calhoun sitting in the driver seat of their vehicle as they exited a local business.

According to the victim, they confronted Calhoun who entered a separate vehicle and left the business at a high rate of speed along with 39-year Johnathan Donald Rayner. After deputies obtained a photograph of Calhoun, the victim identified Calhoun as the individual who was inside their vehicle.

The victim also observed their compound bow missing from the backseat of their vehicle, which valued at $1,200. After an investigation of the incident, deputies located Calhoun at the 500 block of Hillside Circle on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Calhoun admitted to entering the victim’s vehicle and stated, “I was only looking for change.”

Calhoun denied taking the compound bow from the victim’s vehicle, but admitted to knowing where the object was located. Calhoun mentioned that Rayner threw the object out of the window on Claiborne Road. After further investigation, deputies made contact with Rayner who was hiding under the residence on the 500 block of Hillside Circle.

Rayner was removed from underneath the residence and placed in handcuffs. Rayner and Calhoun were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Both were charged with Simple Burglary from Motor Vehicle.