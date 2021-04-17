“I really feel appreciated”: Love Our Schools foundation appreciates education workers in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Love Our Schools foundation put on an event Friday morning to show appreciation to teachers in Acadiana.

After a tough year, teachers and staff across the district enjoyed a small ceremony before tackling another school day.

The event put on by the Love Our Schools foundation showed the organization’s appreciation towards education workers. During the event, teachers received breakfast and special gifts.

Allison Romero with S.J. Montgomery said she feels appreciated.

“There is a lot of teachers who feel alone in the trenches right now,” said Romero. “I think to have something like this is really generous.”

Inside the giftbags provided were Bluetooth headphones and heart-felt notes from organizations across the district.

“The note literally made all of us tear up I think,” said Romero. “Just to feel like someone in the backline sees how much we are doing every day and sees how much we really just want to give back to the children and care about them in the classroom.”

She says the school year has been tough and that the support from the community is what keeps education workers going.

“We appreciate everything. Keep up the good work because there is many more schools in need,” said Romero.

Love our Schools officials say in the end it’s all about showing education workers how greatly appreciated they are.