PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) —The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two more suspects in connection with the death of Crystal Scott.

Deanne Garrett, 45, and Denyer Garrett, 53, were arrested on Saturday, April 16.



Images courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (Denyer Garrett/Deanna Garrett)

The husband and wife “are charged with unlawful disposal of remains,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This duo joins Sedrick Credit, 43, as suspects who have been connected to the placing of Scott’s body inside a plastic storage container.

“Following Credit’s arrest, detectives learned he visited the residence of Deanne and Denyer Garrett who assisted Credit with the disposal of Scott’s remains,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All three are currently behind bars in the Ascension Parish Jail.

APSO says, “Both Deanna and Denyer Garret confirmed with detectives that they did supply Credit with materials, such as tape, and helped him move Scott’s remains.”

Scott’s body was found in Prairieville on Friday, January 28, by deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death for Crystal Scott has yet to be determined and toxicology results have not been provided to detectives as of today.

Preliminary autopsy and toxicology results were provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in February.