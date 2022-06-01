NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season. Last year, Hurricane Ida’s devastation reminded us how cruel the weather can be.

WGNO meteorologist Brantly Keiek spoke with hurricane hunters who track the storm through the air so meteorologists can give life-saving information.

Keesler Airforce Base is also known as hurricane hunter central.

“There have been a few questionable flights where I asked myself why I was doing this for a living. Obviously, we are doing this for the good of the people. I think all pilots are a little superstitious. In fact, right here I have been carrying since day one of pilot training. I grew up in New Orleans and my grandmother is from Gretna. This Ziploc back, I’ve been carrying around since the early 90’s. It has a bunch of good luck charms from the Catholic church and momentos. I don’t fly unless this is in my pocket,” said Lieutenant Colonel Cross.

Lieutenant colonel cross has been in the military for 33 years. He’s a veteran hurricane hunter pilot and the first storm he would meet would be Hurricane Eric back in 2001. Four years later, he would meet Katrina



“We knew it was going to explode when it hit the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico was a boiling pot.”



ln 2018, he met Hurricane Michael.



“We are flying what’s known in aviation as a crab. We are flying sideways. We hit the eyewall. The autopilot couldn’t handle the turbulence because it was so intense. The autopilot disconnected. The left-wing immediately lifted into the air. The aircraft went into a rapid roll.”



A hurricane hunter pilot begins with the usual airforce pilot training, eventually, they head to Keesler wherein 3 flights pilots must learn how to fly the storm.

Also, on board, the c-130 are meteorologists, who gather the information to track the center of the storm. Each slight shift in the eye changes the cone of uncertainty for miles and affects the information WGNO News recieves.



When we’re tracking a storm on-air, a lot of the information we bring to you comes from people in the air, onboard this hurricane hunter aircraft.



“Right here, we are collecting temperature dewpoint, windspeed, wind direction and surface windspeed from the step frequency microwave radiometer. We make 30 second packets and send them out every ten minutes and they are releasable to the public within minutes and you can track us on google and see our flight path. That information goes directly to the national hurricane center and it’s adjusted to the models to help better the forecast.”



A chute on the plane is where sensors tethered to parachutes known as dropsondes are deposited



“We always launch these in the actual eye. It’s probably one of the most important pieces of information that we get. As it drops to the sea surface, the whole time it’s collecting our vertical profile of the atmosphere and sends it back through radio frequencies and sends it back to this pallet. Once it gets to the sea surface, it gives the sea level pressure, which is what you report in the news. It gives a good indicator of what is actually happening in the storm out there.

