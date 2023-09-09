CLARENCE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office hundreds of dogs and cats were rescued from a private property in Clarence where they were found living in inhumane conditions and suffering from untreated medical issues on Wednesday.

The rescue effort was supported by the Louisiana SPCA, the Lafayette Animal and Care Center, and the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). When investigators arrived they found nearly 200 dogs, many of them puppies or pregnant living in a crowded mobile home with the overwhelming smell of ammonia.

The dogs were living in their own feces and urine and many of their coats were soiled.

Some of the animals were suffering from medical issues that would require veterinary attention. Cats were underweight and also had untreated medical issues.

Over 190 dogs and cats rescued from a property in Natchitoches Parish (Source: ASPCA)

“Through a collaborative effort with local agencies in Natchitoches Parish and across Louisiana, we were able to help bring these animals to safety after they were found suffering in substandard conditions that resulted in an extremely poor quality of life,” said ASPCA Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel Elizabeth Brandler. “The ASPCA commends the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for prioritizing animal welfare in their community and is grateful to the Louisiana SPCA and Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center for making this rescue operation possible by providing much-needed care for many of these dogs and cats until they can be placed into new, loving homes.”

The ASPCA assisted with operational planning, animal removal, and transport. They also collected evidence and crime scene processing. The organization will provide legal support, forensic exams, and behavior evaluations of the animals.

“We are grateful for the coordination and on-the-ground efforts of ASPCA in this matter,” said Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. “They rescued over 150 dogs today, which will be placed under their care temporarily while they receive continued treatment. We know how serious this matter is and were fortunate to take this action to save these animals.”

Many of the dogs will receive ongoing care at the Louisiana SPCA. The cats will be transported to the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. Any dogs that are suffering from medical or behavioral issues will be relocated to the ASPCA’s Cruelty Recovery Center for specialized treatment.

The ASPCA deploys nationally to assist local authorities in animal cruelty and neglect cases including animal fighting, hoarding, and puppy mills. It also provides local communities with resources including grant funding, training, and subject matter expertise to effectively assist animals during cruelty and disaster situations.

