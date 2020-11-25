Humane Society of Louisiana rescues 20 cats and kittens from unsanitary trailer

SLAUGHTER, LA – Acting on a tip from a Louisiana Adult Protection Services caseworker, representatives from the Humane Society of Louisiana and two other humane organizations rescued 20 cats and kittens from a trailer in Slaughter, in East Feliciana Parish last week.

The disabled owner of the cats, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a well-meaning animal lover on a limited income. Despite his best efforts, he was quickly overwhelmed by the sheer number of cats living in and around his trailer.

The majority of the cats were not sterilized and continued to breed. Unable to drive and confined to a wheelchair, the owner struggled to feed and care for the cats to the best of his ability.

Photo courtesy The Humane Society

Humane advocates had to don full-body protective gear to remove the cats, because the conditions in the trailer were so unsanitary.

Fortunately, the vast majority of the cats were found to be in good health and will soon be made available for adoption.

The Humane Society is also working to get assistance for the pet owner, who needs help to keep his living conditions sanitary.

Agencies and individuals in a position to help him are urged to contact the Humane Society of Louisiana at 1-888-6-HUMANE.

Photo courtesy The Humane Society

East Feliciana Parish, like a lot of rural parishes, does not provide animal control services or operate a shelter for homeless and unwanted pets. Because of this, there is no local agency to address pet overpopulation issues or emergencies like this one.

The Humane Society urges the parish to take action to provide some type of services or to contract with another agency to provide services in the near future.

Rescue Alliance and Stacey Alleman, Director of the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter, helped the Humane Society round-up and remove the cats. The animals are currently being held at a facility in Gonzales. All of the cats are receiving veterinary care and will be sterilized prior to adoption. Those wishing to adopt a cat may contact Rescue Alliance by calling (225) 279-2223.

“We are grateful that we could help with the capture and care of the cats. It is a large task for any one group to take on, so we are delighted that we could offer our assistance,” said Jonathan Henriques, founder and director of Rescue Alliance.

Photo courtesy The Humane Society

The Humane Society of Louisiana is funding the veterinary care and housing of the cats until they can be placed. The group estimates that it will cost more than $2000 to house, vaccinate, and sterilize the pets; they are asking for donations to help cover the care of the animals.

Those wishing to donate can make a contribution online at www.humanela.org or via PayPal at humanela@gmail.com

Checks or money orders may be sent to the Humane Society of Louisiana, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax-deductible.

“It’s difficult for any charity to absorb the costs of taking in a large number of animals, particularly in these tough economic times. We are hopeful that individuals, businesses, or foundations can assist us with this rescue,” said Jeff Dorson HSL Director. “No donation is too small.”