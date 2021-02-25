Human bones discovery leads to two arrests in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. — The discovery of human bones in a wooded area has led to two arrests for murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says that on February 24, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives located human remains in the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Dr.

TPSO detectives have been working closely with Morgan City Police Department and Lafayette Sheriff ‘s Office detectives after receiving information of a murder that occurred in Gibson, LA.

The identity of the individual is not being released at this time, pending DNA confirmation from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

TPSO secured arrest warrants for the following individuals:

Alvin Fitch, 34, Morgan City – one count of First degree murder

Christopher Martin, 34, Berwick – one count of First Degree Murder

Chance Boudreaux, 26, Morgan City – one count of Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder

With the Assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fitch and Martin were taken into custody and are both held without bond for First Degree Murder.

Boudreaux was already in custody in Morgan City and booked for Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet advised that this is still an active investigation and more arrests are likely.