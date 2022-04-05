HSLA: "Mills found her beloved cat sitting in a chair in her garage, dead from a bullet wound."

MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) — $2,000 is available to anyone who may have information about a recent shooting involving three cats on Luna St.

The three cats belong to Janelle Mills.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, “three of her cats had been shot on three separate occasions with a .22 caliber rifle.”

HSLA provided a rundown of the injuries that each cat sustained in these shootings:

Mills’ black and white cat was shot on February 12 and had to undergo immediate surgery to remove its front left leg.

Her second cat, a grey and white short-haired feline, was shot in the neck, and fragments still remain lodged near its throat.

The third cat was shot in the stomach and didn’t survive.

Image courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

HLSA says Mills contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department and insists that deputies did not take her case seriously.

“My husband is deceased, and I live alone, and these cats are like children to me,” Mills said. “What is extremely painful is both the loss of my cats and how rude and discourteous the deputies treated me. They almost ridiculed me when I simply tried to report a crime. They cited me for trespassing when I showed them where my cats usually roam. The entire experience has been a terrible ordeal.”

The Humane Society of Louisiana is worried about how Janelle Mills was treated during this case.

“We are equally concerned and disturbed to hear of these shootings and the apparent dismissive attitude of the responding officers,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “These are serious crimes. Shooting an animal with malicious intent is a felony, plus someone discharging a firearm in a residential neighborhood is a separate, serious crime.”

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, please call the Humane Society at 1.888.6.HUMANE (486.263).