Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

How to register for Louisiana’s ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery

Louisiana

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTAL/KMSS) — What would you do with $100,000 or $1 million? Lucky winners will soon find out as Louisiana launches its “Shot at a Million” contest, which is a lottery-style incentive to help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

LDH is offering the chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 9th and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month to all Louisiana residents ages 18+ who have chosen to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — all you have to do is enter.

Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health says more than 300,000 people have signed up for the state’s $1 million COVID-19 vaccination lottery since registration opened on Monday, June 21.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • To register for the weekly drawings, please click here.
  • Still need to take your shot? Please visit vaccines.gov/search for more information about statewide vaccination sites and accessibility.
  • If you would like further information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine initiative in Louisiana and vaccine availability, call the Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Each entry date will end at 11:59 p.m., and starting July 16, the winners will be revealed every Friday. The drawings will take place on the following dates: 

DRAWING SCHEDULE INCENTIVESANNOUNCEMENT DATE:WINNER
Entry End Date: July 9, 2021
Drawing Date: July 14, 2021		$100,000 Cash Prize
$100,000 Scholarship Prize		July 16, 2021TBA
Entry End Date: July 16, 2021
Drawing Date: July 21, 2021		$100,000 Cash Prize
$100,000 Scholarship Prize		July 23, 2021TBA
Entry End Date: July 23, 2021
Drawing Date: July 28, 2021		$100,000 Cash Prize
$100,000 Scholarship Prize		July 30, 2021TBA
Entry End Date: July 30, 2021
Drawing Date: August 4, 2021		$100,000 Cash Prize
$100,000 Scholarship Prize		August 6, 2021TBA
Entry End Date: July 31, 2021
Drawing Date: August 6, 2021		$1,000,000 Cash Prize
5X $100,000 Scholarship Prizes		August 13, 2021TBA

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News