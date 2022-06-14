BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Summer vacation is a much-needed period of time off for Louisiana’s resilient K-12 students.

After navigating semesters that included severe weather scares and the traumatic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer is a well-deserved break.

That said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s pivotal that parents keep a keen eye on the maintenance and development of their child’s intellectual, physical, and emotional needs during the summer months.

For this reason, the CDC advises adults to set limits on the amount of time their child spends in front of a screen, and encourage them to embrace other activities that are good for the mind and body.

Six ways to help teens stay physically and academically fit during the summer are listed below:

Encourage teens to read for fun

Instead of forcing a teen to read a book they have little interest in, help them find a novel or other literature they can relate to. A variety of books for teens are available at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s (EBRPL) online website, which can be accessed here.

Connect with your teen during ‘Unstructured Family Time’

Regular periods of unstructured family time, which can be a weekly game night, setting aside time to sit outside and look at the stars together, or enjoy a movie as a family, are as relaxing as they are healthy for teens.

Experts say these consistent, laid-back, family gatherings can help children perform well academically.

Talk up community service

Baton Rouge’s nonprofit scene is busier than ever this summer, and in need of volunteers. Encouraging teens to participate in volunteer efforts can introduce them to new interests, enhance their sense of belonging and responsibility, as well as increase their problem-solving skills.

Help teens get enough rest

There’s no need to keep kids busy 24/7.

In fact, the CDC says that teens who don’t get enough sleep have a higher risk of health problems such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and poor mental health.

It adds that when a teen gets an adequate amount of sleep, their abilities in the arenas of concentration and academic performance are heightened.

According to the CDC, teens between 13 and 18 years of age should get eight to ten hours of sleep per 24 hours.

Replace junk food with healthy favorites

It’s all too easy for a kid to live off hot dogs and snowballs during the summer.

While there’s nothing wrong with the occasional fast food run or sugary treat, the CDC recommends encouraging children to make a habit of enjoying well-balanced meals that include healthy fats, fiber, and foods low in sodium.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 20 % of kids between 12 and 19 years old have obesity. But small changes in eating habits can do a lot in helping teens to reach/maintain a healthy weight.

Click here to download the Dining Decisions mobile app on your phone or tablet to help your children learn about healthy food choices at home or on the go.

While encouraging teens to make healthy choices, it’s also key to remember that many youths are sensitive about body image. So, reassuring them of their value is an essential aspect of the process.

Encourage teens to get moving

There are a lot of fun ways to stay active during the summer, and Baton Rouge offers a variety of options for fitness buffs.

But if your teen isn’t a fan of structured exercise, health experts recommend helping them find ways to get moving for about an hour a day, such as the following routine:

Use ten minutes to walk or bike to a friend’s house

Spend 30 minutes playing basketball

Spend ten minutes chasing the dog around the yard

Use ten minutes to walk back home

Parents who implement some of the suggestions above just may help their teen make the best of summer and return to school both mentally and physically refreshed.

Click here for related tips from the CDC.