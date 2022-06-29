NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Have you ever wondered what your chances of getting struck by lightning were?

WGNO Meteorologist Brantly Keiek explains why the summer months can be the most dangerous.

“Most of the lightning we see each year especially here on the gulf coast happens in June, July, and August because it’s warmer, the warmer the air is the more unstable the atmosphere is,” said Keiek.

According to the National Weather Service, the number of fatalities in the summer months account for about 3/4ths of the deaths caused by lightning strikes.

“Lightning’s goal is to try to destabilize the atmosphere, so if you are outside in the summertime, you have a higher chance of being struck by lightning if there is a thunderstorm nearby.”

He added, that if you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are about 1 in 1 million. The odds of being struck in your lifetime are about 1 in 15,000 according to the NWS.

Lightning strike deaths per month PC| National Weather Service

The good news is that about 90 percent of people struck by lightning survive. However, many people experience lifelong neurological deficits.

Keiek said the best way to avoid being struck is to stay indoors, but avoid taking showers during a storm because it can travel through the water lines.

“Lightning travels the faster route to get to the ground.”

If you are driving during a storm Keiek advises drivers to avoid touching metal in their car, including the doors.

Most lightning strike victims are men. Keiek said about 3/4 of the victims are men due to construction jobs etc.

He also said sweat can attract lightning as well. Along with sweat, people should avoid pools when there is lightning near the area.

“If you feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up or have a metal taste in your mouth that is a sign you are about to be struck by lightning, so if you feel those things you need to move inside immediately and seek shelter.”