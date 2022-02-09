Let New Orleans kids do it

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The future is in their hands.

In a quiet corner of the school cafeteria, they draw up the plans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asks, “Was this the hardest homework you’ve ever had?”

Third-grader Justin Jarvis, age 9, says, “The hardest homework I had was yesterday, reading wasn’t that hard, but math, yeesh.”

At Sherwood Forest Elementary in New Orleans, the kids are the brains behind the blueprint.

And they’re the architects of creating the concept for their school’s new playground.



And you know what, they did it.