SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — We all love to go outside and frolic in the snow or walk in a sun-shower but how cold is too cold for dogs to be outside? The answer varies depending on the dog’s individual needs, age, health, and breed.

And what can you do if you see a pet dog out in the cold in NWLA?

Just like us, every dog is unique and may have different reactions to cold weather. While some may not mind the chilly air, others may find it uncomfortable or even distressing.

As a loving pet owner, it’s important to pay attention to your furry friend’s needs and behavior and take appropriate measures to keep them warm and comfortable during colder months.

Smaller breeds have different needs

Smaller dogs are more susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite in cold weather. Experts recommend no more than 10 to 15 minutes.

They lose body heat faster than larger dogs.

Larger breeds have different needs

Healthy arctic breeds and other medium-to-large dogs with double coats have adapted to extreme cold temperatures. They can stay outdoors longer in temperatures below 32°F, usually for 30 minutes to an hour.

Additionally, herding dogs like Australian Cattle Dogs do very well in the cold because of their dense double-coat, which are typically median size and stay out for longer durations.

Dog weather guide

Above 45°F: It should not be a problem for most dogs.

Below 40°F: Some cold-averse dogs may become uncomfortable.

Below 32°F: Senior dogs, small dogs, or dogs with thin coats should not be left outside for long.

Below 20°F: Dogs could develop hypothermia or frostbite. Be vigilant and never leave them outside in these conditions, and keep bathroom breaks short.

How to spot hypothermia

Pale skin & gums, shivering, whining, lethargy, acting anxious, lifting paws off the ground, fixed/dilated pupils, and loss of consciousness.

A dog’s normal body temperature is from 101 -102.5F. Body temperature below 99F can be life-threatening.

Animal neglect is considered a misdemeanor crime in all 50 states, including Louisiana.

LA. REV. STAT. ANN. § 14:102. states an “owner must provide proper shelter, providing each animal with adequate shelter from the elements as required to prevent unnecessary or unjustifiable suffering by the animal.”

‘Whoever commits the crime of simple cruelty to animals shall be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.’

If the ‘crime of simple cruelty’ is committed a second time, the fine is increased to $5,000 nor more than $25,000 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not less than one year nor more than ten or both.’

How to report animal neglect/abuse?

Humane Society of North West Louisiana does not investigate abuse or neglect cases. They recommend contacting the parish or country animal control.

If you see an animal that looks sick, injured, or deprived of food, water, shelter, or veterinarian care, call Caddo Parish Animal Services (318) 226-6624 or Bossier City Animal Control at (318) 741-8499.

After Hours Emergency: 318-741-8610 (Police Department)

If they cannot or will not help, a private agency, like the Humane Society of Louisiana, may be able to provide assistance. However, they cannot seize animals without authorization from law enforcement.

