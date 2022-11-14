BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two testimonies were heard in Monday morning’s House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene meeting.

The committee convened a little after 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol.

State Police Col. Lamar Davis testified Monday. In his testimony, he outlined what the agency is doing to make improvements in practices and technology.

Mona Hardin, the mother of Greene, also testified.

“I’m not dumb. I’m not ignorant,” said Hardin. ” I’m a mother who saw her son being beaten purposefully, tortured. I don’t even understand how you can look your troopers in the face but continue to have a badge, continue to have a paycheck, continue to allowed to walk through as honorable.”

She said State Police purposefully turned a blind eye, calling what happened to her son a murder.

As the committee hears testimony, a grand jury in Union Parish will be hearing evidence in Greene’s death, three years after he died. In April, Union Parish District Attorney John Belton announced he would be looking to charge those responsible for Greene’s death.

Additionally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation into the Louisiana State Police’s practices in June.

