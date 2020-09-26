Houma woman arrested for possession of heroin, meth, needles, and more

THIBODAUX, LA – Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of 31-year-old Ana Yzaguirre for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Soma, possession of Suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, Thibodaux Police Officer’s on patrol observed a vehicle parked in the drive-thru of a closed business in the 1100 block of Audubon Avenue.

Upon further investigating, it was learned that the vehicle was occupied by a female who was asleep at the wheel.

The female, later identified as Ana Yzaguirre, showed signs of impairment as officers safely removed her from the vehicle.

Officers say Yzaguirre informed them that there was probably narcotics inside the vehicle, a K-9 sniff was conducted which resulted in the K-9 alerting to the odor of narcotics.

A detailed search inside the vehicle led to the discovery of:

Approximately 2.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 0.9 grams of suspected heroin

A suspected soma pill

A strip of suboxone

Multiple needles

A pill cutter

Several cellophane baggies containing suspected drug residue

Ms. Yzaguirre was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.