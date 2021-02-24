Houma man dies in house fire

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUMA, La. — State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of a Houma man on Monday.

The Bayou Black Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 200 block of Union Street in Houma. Firefighters arrived to find a female occupant safely outside of the home reporting that her disabled husband was still inside.

The body of a male occupant was later discovered in the home’s dining room. While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old homeowner.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in the home’s kitchen/dining room area. While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies are not ruling out the potential that unsafe smoking practices are a contributing factor.

Deputies learned the victim was a smoker and had limited mobility. His wife reported waking up to the smell of smoke and attempting to locate her husband before having to flee the home.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News