Houma man dies in house fire

HOUMA, La. — State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of a Houma man on Monday.

The Bayou Black Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 200 block of Union Street in Houma. Firefighters arrived to find a female occupant safely outside of the home reporting that her disabled husband was still inside.

The body of a male occupant was later discovered in the home’s dining room. While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old homeowner.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in the home’s kitchen/dining room area. While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies are not ruling out the potential that unsafe smoking practices are a contributing factor.

Deputies learned the victim was a smoker and had limited mobility. His wife reported waking up to the smell of smoke and attempting to locate her husband before having to flee the home.