Houma man arrested for assault and kidnapping

THIBODAUX, LA – Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of 20-year-old Nehru Davis, for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping & simple criminal damage to property.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 1200 block of Louis Streams Circle.

Upon arrival, Officers learned that Nehru Davis took a child that did not belong to him from the residence, following a disturbance with the child’s mother.

The child’s mother advised that Mr. Davis, who is the father of her youngest child, came to her residence to retrieve some belongings. Shortly after arriving, Mr. Davis began to “lash out” and began arguing with his child’s mother.

During this time, Mr. Davis entered the bedroom of the residence and destroyed a 65” television.

Further witness statements advised that as the altercation continued outside the residence, the mother who was holding their 6 month old child was being chased by Mr. Davis with a knife while making death threats.

The infant was eventually brought to one of the neighbors that was witnessing the altercation, while Mr. Davis re-entered the residence and took the mothers other 1 year old toddler that did not belong to him, and fled the scene in his vehicle at high rate of speed.

Due to suspecting that Mr. Davis may be headed to a family member’s home in Houma, La., Thibodaux Police Department Detectives immediately worked closely with the Terrebonne Parish Sherriff’s Office to check the residence in question.

Upon T.P.S.O. arriving to the residence in the 3000 block of Thomas Drive in Houma, La., Mr. Davis and the infant were located and the infant was unharmed. The infant was immediately released back to the mother.

Mr. Davis was arrested and booked.