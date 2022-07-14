BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Franklin Kendall Jarvis Verret, 26, of Houma.

“A detective unit observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a stop of that vehicle assisted by the uniformed patrol division,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Verrett was driving when the traffic stop happened on LA 398.

The 26-year-old gave the ok for a search after deputies smelled what they thought was marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Suspected marijuana was located by deputies during the search.

APSO says, “During a criminal records check, it was determined that Verret was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Lafourche Parish and was driving under a suspended license.”

Taking all this into account, Verrett was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana – 2nd Offense, Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Tag, No Seat Belt and Fugitive Warrant – Lafourche Parish.

Verett remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

