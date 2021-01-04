Horses ok after multiple local agencies respond to truck fire on interstate in Louisiana

CYPRESS, La. (BRPROUD) – There was no horsin’ around over the weekend on I-49 northbound.

A fire on the interstate involved a Ford F-350 and a horse trailer on Saturday, January 2.









Images courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Marcus Smith, 63, of Ball, was travelling in a Ford F-350 which was pulling a horse trailer when a “fire originated in the engine compartment,” according to the driver.

These agencies responded to the fire near milepost# 126:

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana State Police

Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts #5 and #6

The fire was extinguished and the horses were safely removed from the horse trailer.

No one was hurt as a result of this fire.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “family members responded to the scene to pick up Mr. Smith and the horses.”

The truck is considered a total loss.