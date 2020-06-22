Hoping to catch a July 4th firework display? See which Louisiana events are still happening.

BATON ROUGE – With the Governor’s announcement on Monday, Louisiana will stay in Phase Two of reopening for another 28 days. This means Louisiana will be in Phase Two for Independence Day.

WGNO has put together the following list of fireworks displays, and whether they will or will not take part in the 2020 holiday celebration.

ORLEANS PARISH

***CANCELLED*** Happy 3rd of July



***CANCELLED*** Go 4th on the River



***CANCELLED*** Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez:

JEFFERSON PARISH

***CANCELLED*** Uncle Sam Jam



***CANCELLED*** Here Comes the Boom! at Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner



Here Comes the Boom! at Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner Jefferson Chamber to Host Liberty at the Lake Drive-In Fireworks Show: Liberty at the Lake, presented by Zito Companies, will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Bucktown Marina in Metairie. The tailgate party, featuring live music by the Bag of Donuts, food and bar trucks will be from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

***CANCELLED*** Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration:

Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Abita Springs Independence Day Celebration: Abita Springs Annual 4th of July Free Concert and Fireworks show with special guests FOUR UNPLUGGED at the Abita Spring Park. Show starts at 5:00 pm. Four Unplugged takes the stage at 7:00 pm and Fireworks at 9:00 pm. Bring your chairs! Plenty of Food and Drink at the park. Great food, drink, beer, music and FOURHEADS! No Ice Chests Allowed!



Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration: Join the City of Mandeville on the lakefront on Saturday, July 4 for Light Up the Lake: Independence Day 2020. Fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m. and spectators may watch from their cars parked in bays along Lakeshore Drive or on the lakefront, respecting social distancing. Tune into The Lake 94.7-FM to hear synchronized music as you watch.



Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration: The Land-O-Pines Family Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Rd., Covington – July 2-3-4-5 “Band, D.J., Fireworks” Weekend activities include: Band Friday night, D.J. with fireworks Saturday night, tournaments, golf cart parade, poker run, hayrides, daily bingos, games, and more! Waterslide open late on Friday and Saturday nights ($). Reservations required, 3 night minimum, (2 nights ok if booking regular campsites only). Cancellation calls by Sunday, June 28, to qualify for a deposit transfer or raincheck.



***CANCELLED*** Slidell Heritage Festival



***TBD*** Sparks in the Park: Bring your chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to Bogue Falaya Wayside Park in Covington for an Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 4pm to 9pm. Admission is free. Enjoy patriotic music, fireworks, watermelon and hot dog eating contests and face painting for the kids. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Kids' activities and refreshments begin at 6pm, music begins at 7pm, and fireworks at 8:30pm (dusk).

LAFOURCHE PARISH

Let Freedom Ring Festival: Fireworks ONLY no festival this year. Fireworks at 9pm at Peltier Park in Thibodaux

TERREBONNE PARISH

***CANCELLED*** Houma’s Independence Day Celebration:

ST. BERNARD PARISH

***TBD*** St. Bernard Salutes America: The St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration and Fireworks Display on Saturday, July 4th, from 5:00-9:30 p.m. on the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds located at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. Admission is free.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

***TBD*** Independence Day Firework Show



***CANCELLED*** 4th of July Fireworks Celebration in Hammond

WASHINGTON PARISH

***TBD*** Bogalusa’s Old Fashioned Independence Day

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

***TBD*** Veterans Luncheon and Fireworks Celebration in Reserve

ST. CHARLES PARISH

30th Annual Independence Day Celebration in Luling: President Matthew Jewell is pleased to announce that St. Charles Parish will celebrate its 30th annual Independence Day event with a performance by Groovy 7, followed by a spectacular fireworks show at the West Bank Bridge Park on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. American Idol Top 20 Contestant and Destrehan native, Faith Becnel, will perform the National Anthem.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH

***TBD*** Fort Jackson July 4th Celebration

HANCOCK COUNTY, MISS.

***CANCELLED*** Destination Waveland Independence Day Celebration



Lighting up da Bay on the Jourdan River in Bay St. Louis: Saturday July 4th at 8:30pm. Fireworks will be on land this year not on the barge.

