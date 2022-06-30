BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For many, as the month of June nears its conclusion, summer seems to be flying by.

But the opportunity to explore some of Baton Rouge’s hidden gems has not passed.

BREC is inviting families to make the best of the summer months by enjoying time outdoors at BREC’s Hooper Road Park.

Well-known for its five-mile Mountain Bike Trails, the picturesque park also features areas to play ball, stroll along a walking loop or nature trail, and plan a party under the pavilion.

Visitors with children can also make use of the park’s playground.

Image Credit: BREC

Image Credit: BREC

So, while planning adventurous activities for the family this summer, you may want to consider including BREC’s Hooper Road Park on your itinerary.

Click here for more information about the park.