Holy smokes! Oktoberfest to return to NOLA with 2 tons of sausage, 500+ kegs of beer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holy smokes! Or as they say in Germany — Heiliger Strohsack! Oktoberfest is back and is bringing some of the best of Deutschland right to NOLA’s backyard.

Kicking off October 23, the festival will span over four weekends at our own Bavaria on the Bayou. The festival features authentic German attributes, including live music and dancing, sausage, and of course, beer.

While more than 20,000 people are expected to attend, event organizers say Oktoberfest will follow the City of New Orleans’ current COVID-19 guidelines.

Here’s what foods are on the menu:

More than two tons of German sausage

2,000 pounds of German Potato salad

445 gallons of sauerkraut and purple cabbage

200 lbs of German cheese

5,625 pretzels

1,000 German Pizzas

35 gallons and 12,500 packets of mustard

500 kegs of beer

600 bottles of wine

5000 shots of Schnapps

22 flavors of Schnapps

20 different German beers

On top of the decadent food, festivities also include Masskrugstemmen (beer stein holding contest), Schnitzelbank (humorous German group sing-along), classic sounds of Oomph music, and the Chicken Dance!

Event Details

Festival Dates:

October 22-23

October 29-30

November 5-6

November 12-13

Friday hours last from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday hours are from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oktoberfest will be held at Deutsches Haus (1700 Moss Street, New Orleans, LA 70119).

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here.

“Remember, everyone is German during Oktoberfest!“