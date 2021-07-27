Holy Cross will require vaccinations, 4 other New Orleans universities have been approved to follow suit

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The University of Holy Cross in New Orleans has announced that staff and students must be vaccinated in order to campus for the upcoming semester.

“A fully-vaccinated UHC campus community enables the best opportunity for a healthy return to high-quality face-to-face teaching and learning,” began the media release announcing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Holy Cross will require proof of vaccination status by Aug. 31. The report said that persons submitting proof of having had the first dose of a two-dose vaccine will be allowed access to campus and will be marked “partially compliant” until proof of the second dose is provided.

Instructions for submitting proof will be provided soon, as will details for submitting requests for exemptions which follow Louisiana state laws.

The Office of Public Health claims four local universities have requested to mandate COVID-19 vaccines and have received approval as per Louisiana law.

Those schools are Dillard, Loyola, Tulane and Xavier.