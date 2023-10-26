BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A historic place on the campus of LSU is temporarily moving to another building.

According to the LSU AgCenter, the popular AgCenter Dairy Store is moving from its location on 40 S. Stadium Drive to a temporary space in the Food Science Building in January 2024.

The storefront has been at its historic location for about 67 years selling ice cream, milk, cheese and select meats.

Charles “Chuck” Boeneke, an AgCenter science professor who manages the Dairy Store, said the store made its last 400-gallon batch of its best-selling flavors chocolate and vanilla in early October. Boeneke believes the batch should last through the new year before the relocation.

The Dairy Store will be in the Food Science building for a little over a year while the Our Lady of the Lake Health Interdisciplinary Science building is being constructed, according to the AgCenter. A new dairy store will be included during the construction of the health science building.

Boeneke said the new store will be upgraded to have more space and better equipment.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.