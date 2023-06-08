LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Café Vermilionville, one of the most iconic restaurants in Lafayette, will shut its doors for good later this month, its owners have announced.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners Ken and Andrea Veron said the business will close for the last time June 24.

“While our hearts will forever be at half mast, we’ll be raising our glasses to the best place we’ve ever known, and we hope you can, too. It’s been a good run, Lafayette – we love you,” the post reads.

The restaurant, located at 1304 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, has featured in numerous national and local publications, featured on national television, hosted the late Anthony Bourdain and entertained countless dignitaries and celebrities.

“We have, and continue to grow up together, and it’s come full circle since Andrea and I initially came into the business in 2011, and consecutively bought the business in 2014,” the post reads.

Before it was a restaurant, the building that is now Café Vermilionville had served as an inn, infirmary, beauty shop, antique store, private residence and a bar before its final incarnation as a restaurant in 1981.

Diners are encouraged to visit the cafe until the last day, June 24, the owners said. The bar will open at 5 p.m. and dining rooms at 5:30-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday until the last nightly service. Reservations are strongly recommended.

“There comes a time when passion must play second fiddle to practicality,” the post said. “It’s an unfortunate truth, and while our business has flourished as seen by how well we have been supported by our community, too often the generations come to an impasse – and the only path to move forward is to move onward.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts