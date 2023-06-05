(KLFY) — According to a recent study, and multiple social media posts, the top-paid state employee in most states is a football or basketball coach. Of course, Louisiana is one of them.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is tied for the fifth-highest paid state employee in the country, with an annual salary of $9.5 million, according to OLBG, a website devoted to online gambling.

Here is a list of the salaries for the top 10 state employees in the country:

Rank State School Name Job Salary 1 Alabama Alabama Nick Saban Football Coach $11,700,00 2 Georgia Georgia Kirby Smart Football Coach $11,250,000 3 South Carolina Clemson Dabo Swinney Football Coach $10,500,00 4 Kansas Kansas Bill Self Basketball Coach $10,180,000 5 Louisiana LSU Brian Kelly Football Coach $9,500,000 5 Michigan Michigan St Mel Tucker Football Coach $9,500,000 5 Ohio Ohio St Ryan Day Football Coach $9,500,000 8 Texas Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher Football Coach $9,000,000 8 Nebraska Nebraska Matt Rhule Football Coach $9,000,000 10 Kentucky Kentucky John Calipari Basketball Coach $8,600,000

This only reflects what coaches are paid at state schools, but salaries paid by private schools are similar, according to the study. USC football coach Lincoln Riley ($10 million), Duke basketball coach John Scheyer ($9.7 million) and Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman ($7.5 million), all private institutions, show that state schools are paying what the market demands for top-level coaches.

It is also true that big-time college sports generates huge sums of money for schools, most of which comes from television contracts. Other revenue sources include ticket sales, sponsorships and booster contributions, but TV provides the bulk of the money generated by college athletic departments.

Here is a list of what college conferences collect each year in television money:

Conference Annual Value ACC $240 million Big 12 $200 million Big East $40 million Big Ten $1.15 billion Mountain West $45 million Pac 12 $250 million SEC $710 million

The seven states in which the highest-paid state employee is not a coach are the following:

State Job Salary Alaska Executive Director, Pfc $379,433 Maine Clinical Director $320,869 Montana President/Chief Executive Officer $434,720 New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner $255,113 New York Title Not Disclosed $975,229 North Dakota Physician $589,489 South Dakota Advanced Professional Work $728,000