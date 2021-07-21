Higher water levels lead to longer crawfish season

HENDERSON LAKE, La. (BRPROUD) — For those of us that love crawfish, this is great news.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pushing the crawfish season end date to August 31.

The extended season applies to the Indian Bayou area.

The extension was made possible because of “higher than normal water levels in the area,” according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Details about who can catch crawfish and what craw fishermen must do by the deadline can be found below:

Fishermen must have a Special Use Permit to catch crawfish on Indian Bayou. These permits are

issued at the Corps Port Barre office at 112 Speck Lane, Port Barre, La., 70577. Please call 337-585-

0853 with questions or concerns. Crawfishermen must have all their gear removed by August 31, otherwise the gear is subject to

confiscation by Corps park rangers. Do not leave any trash, bait boxes, etc., in the waters or on land

so that the bayou can remain as natural and pristine as possible for visitors and the wildlife that live

there. As always, please wear a life jacket while near the water.