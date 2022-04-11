SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters battled multiple woods fires in south Sabine Parish Sunday afternoon as high, gusty winds fueled the flames and prompted the evacuations of at least three homes.

Firefighters battled multiple woods fires in southern Sabine Parish Sunday afternoon. (Source: Sabine Parish Fire District 1)

The fires started around 2 p.m. in wooded areas near Ferguson Road and Kites Landing area off LA Highway 191.

According to the South Sabine Fire District on Facebook, multiple units and responders from South Sabine and Vernon Parish responded to multiple wildfires in the area.

Fire District Secretary-Treasurer Kelly Stewart says those fires are now under control and have been handed over to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. While the flames reportedly came close to some homes, no property was damaged and no injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Initial reports are that the fire spread over two miles.

The cause of the fires have not yet been determined.

Wind advisories are in effect for most of the ArkLaTex viewing area in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, as well as McCurtain County in Oklahoma and parts of Southwest Arkansas.