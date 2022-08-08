Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor and keeping the juvenile a secret.”

Also, the male adult allegedly sent sexually explicit photos to the minor. During the conversations, the male adult mentioned that he began a new job as a high school teacher.

Deputies were able to identify the male adult as 26-year-old Bradly J. Dyer of Colfax, La. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Dyer and he was placed under arrest.

Dyer was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.