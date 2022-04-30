ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville Sr. High coach was arrested for allegedly assaulting a councilwoman at Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s political rally.

According to St. Martinville Police, officers investigated a battery complaint Friday night at the Lil Easy Bar N Grill on 1731 S. Main St. where Mayor Melinda Mitchell was holding a political rally at the time. Lucinda Darby, the volleyball coach at St. Martinville Sr. High, walked up to St. Martin Parish Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse and started a verbal argument. When Councilwoman Narcisse told her “this is not the place to discuss this,” Darby punched Narcisse in the face causing minor injuries.

Darby was arrested and booked Saturday morning into the St. Martin Parish Jail.