BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – AMC Theatres released the motherload of popcorn bags and two locations in Baton Rouge carry it.

AMC introduced the MegaBag, a popcorn bag that is three times larger than its large popcorn, for $14.99. The popcorn can be pre-ordered and delivered to the AMC theater closest to you. Customers can also order a bottle of buttery-flavored topping.

The MegaBag can be purchased at the AMC Baton Rouge 16 on Hatteras Avenue and the AMC Mall of Louisiana 15. The other theaters include:

AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12 (4486 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie)

AMC Elmwood Palace 20 (1200 Elmwood Park Boulevard in Harahan)

AMC Hammond Palace 10 (801 C M Fagan Drive in Hammond)

AMC Westbank Palace 16 (1151 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey)

Order the MegaBag here.