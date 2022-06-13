BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — June marks National Cancer Survivor month and Baton Rouge’s Hematology Oncology Clinic used Sunday (June 12) to celebrate those who made it through the difficult journey.

During the event, Governor John Bel Edwards and the greater Baton Rouge community united to recognize those who won their battle against cancer.

“And let’s remember those who are still struggling with this disease and let’s remember this day and the blessing of this moment,” said Father Trey Nelson, St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church.

Rabbi Barry Weinstein survived prostate cancer and said he wasn’t supposed to be here.

“My legs were wobbly, I called 9-1-1. I said I think I am having a heart attack. Dr. Isen Con from Pakistan told me I just about hadn’t made it. I’m supposed to have been here but here I am with thanks to God almighty,” Weinstein said.

Those who were gathered for the event agreed that it takes a village to get through something so challenging.

A breast cancer survivor, Erin Mosely, alluded to this by saying it was her village that helped her throughout her journey.

“Besides my family, he (Rabbi Weinstein) was my number one cheerleader pushing me forward, giving me the confidence to know that I can do this.”

Linda Reed, a Collateral Cancer survivor expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “I am a testimony, I didn’t make it here on my own and I am not standing here alone.”

While every cancer survivor has a different story, one aspect of their individual journeys is a shared theme: hope.

Each survivor agrees that hope is what brought them to this moment.